A Reddit user's social media rant over the average experience of running on the streets of Delhi in a sports bra has left netizens scratching their heads. The post, which has the ultimate plot twist ever, forced readers to read it twice as they fell for it just by reading the headline and not the full post. The user explains how everyone on the street stopped and stared at them during a morning run in a sports bra in Delhi. At one point, the user expresses extreme frustration and disgust, saying they want to leave the city just for this incident. The twist unfolded when the user described the situation when they reached home. "What hurt the most is when I got home after everyone woke up. My wife started crying when I walked into the house. My own kids froze still in terror. My grandmother had a heart attack and collapsed on the floor. May her soul rest in peace," the user wrote. The satirical post ended as the user wrote, "India is not a safe place for balding middle-aged men to go out running in a sports bra and booty shorts." "They had us in the first half, not gonna lie," another user reacted. 'Haven't Come Across City More Messed Up': Man Books Cab on Uber in Bengaluru, Gets Pickup Point Nearly 20 Kilometers Away and 50 Minutes Waiting Time.

The average Delhi experience pic.twitter.com/nWBtfq5Ddf — Jashan Jeet Singh (@pathofwisdom07) March 17, 2024

Go run in a joggers park, nobody gives a shit. You run in residential colonies in areas where women wear salwar or saari then yes people will look at you, not because they find something interesting but it may be strange or amusing to them. — Nick (@nick17india) March 17, 2024

delhi is full of haryana, UP and Bihar ppl whose fathers migrated here a few decades ago🙂👍 how can u even expect it to be civilized — MccAndlES cHris (@delulurebel) March 17, 2024

For a sec, I thought this is about a woman — Rijit Sinha (@RijitSinha) March 17, 2024

