In a heartfelt message, Kavita, the mother of Muskan Rastogi, a key accused in the Saurabh Rajput murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, urged children to be open with their parents. Speaking about her daughter's arrest, Kavita expressed regret, saying, "Muskan made a big mistake by hiding things from us. I repeatedly asked her what was troubling her, but she kept losing weight. " I want to tell all the children out there that never hide anything from your parents. My child has committed a big mistake. I used to ask her continuously what the problem was, but she kept losing weight; she had lost 10 kg in 2 years. She hid a lot of things from us, and that's why she is in jail today. We have no idea if she was brainwashed or did drugs. Had she shared something with us, she wouldn't have been in this condition," she said. Ex-Merchant Navy Officer Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Superstition, Twisted Affair, Snapchat Deception Led to a Husband’s Horrific Fate in Meerut – Know All About Gruesome Crime Involving His Wife Muskan Rastogi and Her Lover Sahil Shukla.

‘ Muskan Rastogi in Jail Because She Hid Things From Us ’

