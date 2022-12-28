Ahead of the New Year 2023 celebrations, the Delhi police took to social media to create awareness among citizens to celebrate welcome the new year responsibly. Sharing a video where a a crocodile can be seen catching a drone which hovers above him, the Delhi police asked people to "Revel Responsibly" and avoid doing stunts while welcoming the new year. "So that there is no disturbance in the happiness of the new year," the Delhi police said. It also shared the post with the hashtag #DelhiPoliceCares. Christmas, New Year 2023 Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Guidelines, Ask Revelers To Obtain Permission for Parties (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

