A house collapsed in Bahlolpur near Hanuman Mandir under the Sector 63 police station area on Monday. The incident prompted an immediate response from police and administration officials, who rushed to the site to oversee rescue efforts. Teams are currently engaged in the rescue operation, working to ensure the safety of any individuals who might be trapped under the debris. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the collapse or report any casualties. Noida: Local Citizen Jeetu Found Stabbed to Death in Chaprauli Village, Bloodied Body Recovered in Sector 168 (Disturbing Video).

House Collapses Near Hanuman Mandir in Sector 63's Bahlolpur

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A house collapsed in Bahlolpur near Hanuman Mandir under the Sector 63 police station area. Police and administration officials are present. Rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3sXT9aQADB — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

