A gruesome incident has shocked Noida as the blood-soaked body of a young man was discovered in Chaprauli village, Sector 168. The victim, identified as Jeetu, was reportedly stabbed to death. Jeetu had not returned home late into the night, prompting concern among his family. His body was found on Thursday morning, sparking fears of a violent attack. Police suspect that he was killed with a knife. The incident has raised questions about the efficiency of the Expressway Police Station, with allegations of their failure to curb crime in the area. Upon receiving information about the crime, police officials rushed to the spot and tried to console the grieving family. Noida: Youth Smokes Chillum While Standing on Gate of Moving Car, Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Local Citizen Jeetu Found Stabbed to Death in Chaprauli Village

नोएडा में खून से लथपथ शव मिलने से मची सनसनी नोएडा के सेक्टर 168 छपरौली गांव में युवक का मिला शव चाकू से गोदकर हत्या की आशंका,मृतक की पहचान जीतू के रूप में हुई देर से रात घर नहीं पहुंचा था युवक घटना ने थाना एक्सप्रेसवे में पुलिस की खोली पोल थाना प्रभारी एक्सप्रेसवे अपराध… pic.twitter.com/GY73AmnAN3 — News1India (@News1IndiaTweet) November 17, 2024

