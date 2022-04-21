In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha, a woman gave birth using a phone torchlight due to a power outage at Polasara Community Health Centre. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Umashankar Misra, CDMO, Ganjam said that an enquiry has been ordered. "Action against those responsible; instructed all community health centres to arrange power backup," he said.

Check tweet:

Odisha: A woman gave birth using phone torchlight due to power outage at Polasara Community Health Centre, in a viral video Enquiry ordered. Action against those responsible; instructed all community health centres to arrange power backup: Umashankar Misra, CDMO, Ganjam (20.4) pic.twitter.com/Gf4tWPVhlL — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)