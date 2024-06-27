Congress MP Deepender Hooda has criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after he rebuked him, saying, "Don't give advice". The incident occurred when Birla allegedly objected to party MP Shashi Tharoor raising the 'Jai Samvidhan' slogan. Hearing this, Congress MP Deepender Hooda stood up and expressed disagreement, saying the "Speaker should not have objected." Following this, Speaker Om Birla scolded Deepender Hooda for his comment, telling him "not to advise on what objections are appropriate". He also instructed Hooda to sit down. Later, Deepender Hooda took to X, formerly Twitter, to express discontent. "Has it now become wrong to say 'Jai Samvidhaan' even in the country's Parliament? The people of the country will decide whether it is wrong to say 'Jai Samvidhan' in Parliament or it is wrong to interrupt someone who says 'Jai Samvidhan'," he wrote. 'Jai Samvidhan' Can't Be Chanted in Parliament? Asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Slams Centre.

'Has It Become Wrong To Say Jai Samvidhaan in Parliament?' Deepender Hooda Asks

क्या अब देश की संसद में भी 'जय संविधान' बोलना ग़लत हो गया है? देश की जनता फैसला करेगी कि संसद में 'जय संविधान' बोलना गलत है या 'जय संविधान' बोलने वाले को टोकना गलत है। pic.twitter.com/Rl1kEJOcz9 — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) June 27, 2024

