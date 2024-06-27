Priyanka Gandhi Vadra bashed the BJP-led central government after several opposition MPs faced objection when they chanted "Jai Samvidhan" during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi took to X, formerly Twitter, to burst out her anger over objection to chanting of "Jai Samvidhan". "Can't 'Jai Samvidhaan' be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted 'Jai Samvidhaan'. The anti-constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution. The constitution by which the parliament functions, the constitution by which every member takes oath, the constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?" Gandhi posted. 18th Lok Sabha Session: From 'Jai Samvidhan' to 'Jai Bheem', Members Raise Slogans in LS During Oath; Chair's Directions Go in Vain.

'Jai Samvidhan' Can't Be Chanted in Parliament? Asks Priyanka Gandhi

क्या भारत की संसद में 'जय संविधान' नहीं बोला जा सकता? संसद में सत्ता पक्ष के लोगों को असंसदीय और असंवैधानिक नारे लगाने से नहीं रोका गया, लेकिन विपक्षी सांसद के 'जय संविधान' बोलने पर आपत्ति जताई गई। चुनावों के दौरान सामने आया संविधान विरोध अब नये रूप में सामने है ​जो हमारे संविधान… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 27, 2024

