Amid fake claims that OYO has filed for bankruptcy, Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder & Group CEO of the hospitality firm issued a clarification saying that the viral message and PDF file doing rounds on social media platforms is 'absolutely untrue and inaccurate'. "There is a PDF and text message circulating that claims OYO has filed for bankruptcy. This is absolutely untrue and inaccurate. A claimant is seeking INR 16Lakhs (USD 22k) from OYO's subsidiary leading to a petition at NCLT.", Agarwal tweeted.

There is a PDF and text message circulating that claims OYO has filed for bankruptcy. This is absolutely untrue and inaccurate. A claimant is seeking INR 16Lakhs (USD 22k) from OYO's subsidiary leading to a petition at NCLT. 1/3 — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) April 7, 2021

