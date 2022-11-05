Azamgarh police detained six people on Friday for allegedly raising “Pakistan zindabad” slogans. The police held Bahujan Samaj Party candidate for local body election Pappu Khan, Afzal, Maqsood Alam, Abdul Wasid, Zubair Ahmed, and Khursheed Ahmed for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a campaign for the polls in Jahanaganj area. Several BSP leaders and workers, including former Mubarakpur MLA Guddu Jamali, were campaigning in the area after a party meeting when the alleged slogans were raised. Taking cognisance of a video clip of the incident that surfaced on social media, the police detained the local BSP candidate and his supporter. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shopping Avenue on Fashion Street, Several Shops Gutted in Blaze; Terrifying Videos Show Huge Flames and Smoke

Pakistan Zindabad Slogans Raised:

आजमगढ़ के जहानागंज में एक जुलूस में लगे आपत्तिजनक नारे, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने 2 लोगों को लिया हिरासत में... पूछताछ जारी pic.twitter.com/cOW4WJXxAh — Pravin Kumar Yadav (@PravinNews) November 4, 2022

Police Arrest Six Accused:

