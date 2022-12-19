In a shocking incident that took place in Punjab, a bomb-like object of around 20-25 kg was found by a scuba diver in Bhakra canal at Nabha road in Patiala. Shankar Bhardwaj, a local said that there might be more such objects. After the incident came to light, police were informed about the discovery. Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann’s Efforts Bear Fruit As BMW Agrees To Set Up Its Auto Part Manufacturing Unit in State.

Bomb-Like Object Found in Punjab

Patiala, Punjab | A bomb-like object of around 20-25 kg was found by a scuba driver in Bhakra canal at Nabha road. There might be more such objects. Police has been informed: Shankar Bhardwaj, local pic.twitter.com/IVRo6pC6dR — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)