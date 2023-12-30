PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya on Saturday, December 30, where the authorities adorned the route with flowerpots for the occasion. However, once the roadshow concluded, an incident of looting of flower pots on the streets of Ayodhya ensued. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed individuals rushing to grab the flowerpots that adorned the road. The peculiar incident of looting flowerpots post PM Modi's roadshow has sparked attention and discussions online. PM Narendra Modi Stops for Tea at Home of 10th Crore Beneficiary of Ujjwala Scheme in Ayodhya, Enquires About Her Well-Being (See Pics and Video).

Flowerpot Theft Spree

ये तो हाल है... रोड शो ख़त्म होते ही अयोध्या की सड़क पर मच गई गमलों की लूट PM के स्वागत में लगे गमले और फूलों उठाकर घर ले जाते लोग pic.twitter.com/nXAPdzTWIk — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 30, 2023

Flowerpot Looting Erupts After PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow

