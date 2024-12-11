Renowned musician Purushottam Upadhyay passed away today, December 11, at 90. He breathed his last in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to social media to console the singer's death. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said he was shocked to know about the demise of legendary singer Purushottam Upadhyay, who kept the Gujarati language alive around the world through simple music. "This is an irreparable loss to the art world. Swarankan music compositions in his melodious voice will always live in our hearts," PM Modi's post in Gujarati read. PM Narendra Modi Meets Kapoor Family Ahead of Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival, Recalls Advani and Vajpayee Watching Renowned Actor’s Movie ‘Phir Subah Hogi’ (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Condoles Purushottam Upadhyay's Death

ગુજરાતી ભાષાને સુગમ સંગીત થકી વિશ્વભરમાં જીવંત રાખનારા સુપ્રસિદ્ધ સ્વરકાર પુરૂષોત્તમ ઉપાધ્યાયના નિધનના સમાચારથી ઊંડો આઘાત અનુભવું છું. કલા જગત માટે આ એક ન પુરી શકાય તેવી ખોટ છે. તેમના મધુર અવાજમાં સ્વરાંકન સંગીત રચનાઓ હંમેશાં આપણા હૃદયમાં જીવંત રહેશે. સદ્ગતના આત્માની શાંતિ માટે… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2024

