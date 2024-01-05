Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, January 5, announced via X that the Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to designate Ayodhya Airport as an International Airport and named it "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham." PM Modi expressed the government's commitment to connecting Ayodhya to the world, emphasising the decision as a respectful tribute to Maharishi Valmiki ji. The move aligns with the broader vision of enhancing Ayodhya's connectivity and global recognition. Union Cabinet Approves Naming Ayodhya Airport As Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham.

PM Narendra Modi Greenlights International Status for Ayodhya Airport

प्रभु श्री राम की पावन नगरी अयोध्या को दुनियाभर से जोड़ने के लिए हमारी सरकार कृतसंकल्प है। इसी कड़ी में यहां के एयरपोर्ट को इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट घोषित करने के साथ ही इसका नाम ‘महर्षि वाल्मीकि अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा, अयोध्या धाम’ रखने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी गई है। यह कदम महर्षि… https://t.co/xhwQQ9gmb1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2024

