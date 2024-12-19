Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with King Charles III on Thursday, December 19, to reaffirm India-UK relations. Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action, and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing." PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Injured BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput After Chaos at Parliament, Assures Full Support.

PM Narendra Modi Holds Talk With King Charles III

It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing. @RoyalFamily — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2024

