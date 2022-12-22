Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country. PM Modi cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil and reiterated that “Covid is not over yet” and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports. He stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes, and human resources. According to an official statement issued by the PMO, he advised states to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources. COVID-19 Outbreak in India: PM Narendra Modi Reviews Coronavirus Situation in Country at High-Level Meeting

Check Tweets:

PM Narendra Modi, in a high-level meeting on Covid19, urges wearing masks in crowded public places, ramping up testing and also genomic sequencing; 'Precaution dose' to be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups pic.twitter.com/owA3UWrBE9 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

PM Modi stressed the need to ensure that entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes & human resources: Prime Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

During the high-level meeting on Covid19, PM Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds. He advised to regularly monitor the availability and prices of essential medicines: PMO — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

