The movement of traffic in Bangalore will be hit between 5 pm and 7 pm on Friday in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory ahead of PM Modi's roadshow for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. Traffic will be affected on Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, 100 Feet Road, ASC Centre, Trinity Circle, etc. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. PM Narendra Modi Roadshow Cancelled! BJP Drops Prime Minister's Day-Long Election Event in Bengaluru After Public Expresses Concern.

Traffic Advisory Here:

