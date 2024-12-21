Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic two-day visit to Kuwait, fulfilled a special request by meeting 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa. The meeting followed a heartfelt appeal on social media by Handa’s granddaughter, Shreya Juneja, which Modi graciously acknowledged. Marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, Modi arrived on Saturday at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. Warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora, Modi also interacted with community members, further strengthening India-Kuwait ties during this landmark visit. PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wins Hearts by Agreeing To Meet Retired Indian Foreign Service Officer Mangal Sain Handa.

PM Modi Meets Mangal Sain Handa

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) meets Mangal Sain Handa, a 101-year-old IFS officer in Kuwait after a request on social media. (Source: Third Party)#PMModiInKuwait pic.twitter.com/Ys9m15iAdu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2024

