Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed pride in India’s performance in the inaugural QS World Future Skills Index, where the country secured the second spot globally in the "future of work" indicator. Taking to X on January 16, PM Modi stated, “This is heartening to see! Over the last decade, our Government has worked on strengthening our youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth.” He further emphasized leveraging technology to make India a global hub for innovation and enterprise. Modi lauded the report’s insights as instrumental in advancing India’s journey toward prosperity and youth empowerment. India ranks 25th overall and excels in future work indicators, securing the second-highest global score of 99.1. PM Narendra Modi Says Successful Satellite Docking of SpaDeX Mission Significant Stepping Stone for India’s Future Ambitious Space Missions.

PM Narendra Modi Hails India's Spot QS World Future Skills Index

This is heartening to see! Over the last decade, our Government has worked on strengthening our youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth. We have also leveraged the power of technology to make India a hub for innovation and… https://t.co/0cFA4HSV4P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2025

