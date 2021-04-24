If you need a COVID-19 bed at a hospital in Mumbai, this thread of tweets is for you. If you are promising a bed to someone in need of it, this thread is for you too.

Ward War Rooms - Only Authority To Allocate Beds We appreciate concern of individuals & groups not related to BMC offering help to citizens tweeting to us, but citizens must know that even they will reach out to us to ask for beds. Please follow protocols in the interest of all — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 24, 2021

Nevertheless, in exceptional cases, serious patients may approach BMC/govt/pvt hosp/nursing homes for walk-in bed, with COVID+ve report Hosp will assess medical condition & then decide on admission, but they will have to intimate local War Room to update the online bed dashboard — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 24, 2021

BMC Guidelines for Bed Allotment. COVID-19 Hospital Bed Availability in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai: Check These Live Dashboards to Know ICU and Oxygen Beds Availability.

With due respect to their concern for their loved ones, we request families to allow doctors to assess patient’s condition & recommend whether an ICU is needed. ICUs are for extreme emergencies. There is now a provision for doctors to visit home & recommend kind of care needed. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)