The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that it is unfortunate that the wife is granted maintenance despite the fact that the husband and his family were convicted of cruelty based on her complaint. The high court asked courts to consider all the aspects before granting alimony. The state's top court observed while allowing the divorce plea filed by the husband against his wife on the grounds of cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act. "In recent times, we have observed that in matrimonial matters, whether the appeal is filed by the husband or the wife, wives are often trying to exploit the situation by extorting money from the husband in exchange for the relief sought by him. In many cases, it is evident from the pleadings and proven through documentary records that wives have lodged FIRs against the husband and his family members, leading to their conviction," the bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Sudeepti Sharma said. HC on Divorce: Can’t Presume Working Women Lead Adulterous Life, Cogent Proof Must for Divorce, Says Punjab and Haryana High Court.

'Wives Are Often Trying To Exploit the Situation by Extorting Money From the Husband'

