The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently upheld an order mandating a DNA test while emphasising that a man's right to privacy can't override a child's right to know their biological parentage. The high court observed while dismissing a petition that challenged a trial court's decision allowing a child's plea for the comparison of his DNA sample with that of the man he claims to be his father. However, the Punjab and Haryana HC modified the order with the modification of conducting the test, but without any compulsion or assistance of the police. The court said that the right of privacy cannot override the right of the child and vest interest in his favour. The high court further highlighted that the child, who asserted the man to be his father, is a major and while asserting paternity, he is thus very well aware of the consequences of the order, which may downsize his position and that of his mother, in society. Punjab and Haryana High Court Commutes Death Penalty of Man Who Sexually Abused His Minor Daughter, Says Case Cannot Be Termed ‘Rarest of Rape’ To Justify Death Sentence.

Punjab and Haryana HC Upholds Order Mandating DNA Test

