In a horrific incident from Rajasthan, a man tied his wife to a tree after seeing her with his own friend. The woman was tied to a tree and beaten by her husband after she was found with her husband's friend in the Banswara area of Rajasthan. The woman screamed for help and pleaded with him to leave her but no one heard her appeals. Though the incident took place a few days ago, the matter came to light when the video of the man beating the woman tied to a tree surfaced online on Friday night. Police have booked 6 people in this matter.

Rajasthan| A video which showed a man beating a woman who was tied to a tree went viral last night. We traced the victim, registered a case. Accused were identified. 6 have been booked, of whom 2 are minors. Accused incl victim's husband & in-laws: SP Banswara, Rajesh Meena pic.twitter.com/LyeRZXnVFl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 30, 2022

