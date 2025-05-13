Elon Musk reacted to a post on X (formerly Twitter), where a user praised Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI. The user mentioned using Grok to go through a 389 page tax bill and expressed the experience "amazing." Musk responded by highlighting Grok's ability to understand complex documents. He said, “Grok from xAI can instantly help figure issues in complex documents.” Tesla Optimus Robot Dancing: Elon Musk Highlights Advancements in Humanoid Robot (Watch Video).

X User Says Grok Efforts ‘Amazing’

Had Grok analyze the 389 page tax bill and can I just say how amazing it is. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 12, 2025

Elon Musk praises Grok AI Chatbot

Grok from @xAI can instantly help figure issues in complex documents! https://t.co/qBAOvcP8F3 — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 13, 2025

