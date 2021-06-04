Rajouri: Indian Army Personnel Brave Freezing Temperatures and Heavy Rains, Construct Footbridge Over Jamian Nala in Record Time To Help 8 Dera Migrant Families

#Solidarity Battling hvy rain & freezing temp at 9000 ft, #IndianArmy at #Satharban in #Rajouri swiftly constr a 30 ft Foot Bridge over Jamian Nala in record time which washed away due to incessant rains during intervening night helping 8 Dera migrant families with 1500 livestock pic.twitter.com/t73BorUsgj — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) June 4, 2021

