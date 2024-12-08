In an unfortunate incident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, a private bus carrying school children overturned in Desuri Nala. The accident occurred today moring within the Charbhuja police station area. According to the news agency IANS, the private bus carrying school children was on its way to Parshuram Mahadev from Charbhuja to Ranakpur when it lost control and was overturned. It is reported that three children died on the spot, while more than two dozen others were injured in the accident. Rajsamand: Gas Cylinder Explodes While Making Tea in Bhilwara, Damaging Home; Villagers Demand Compensation (Watch Video).

Three Children Killed After Bus Overturns in Rajasthan

Rajsamand, Rajasthan: A tragic accident occurred this morning in Desuri Nala, within the Charbhuja police station area. A private bus carrying school children on their way to Parshuram Mahadev from Charbhuja to Ranakpur lost control and overturned. Three innocent children died on… pic.twitter.com/kuwNNuAufg — IANS (@ians_india) December 8, 2024

