According to reports, the Indian Railways will facilitate its passengers with live streaming of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple on January 22. At least 9000 screens are reportedly available at railway stations across the country. For the unversed, the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony will be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other ministers, various celebrities, and well-known personalities will also attend the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir on the occasion. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: All Central Government Offices to Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22.

Railways to Facilitate Passengers With Live Streaming of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Railways will facilitate its passengers with live streaming of Pranpratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya across the country. At least 9000 screens are available at railway stations across the country: Railway Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

