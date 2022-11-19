PM Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Rani Lakshmi Bai, the warrior queen of Jhansi on her 194th birth anniversary. She was born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi. The PM said that the contribution of Rani Lakshmi Bai to the nation can never be forgotten. Rani Lakshmi Bai Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and Everything About The Birth Anniversary of India's Brave Warrior Queen

Tweet by PM Modi:

Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule. Sharing glimpses from my visit to Jhansi on this day last year. pic.twitter.com/76oWhwL9bn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)