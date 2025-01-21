The West Bengal government has filed an appeal in the Calcutta High Court challenging the Sealdah court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Advocate General Kishore Dutta has requested a death penalty for Roy, moving the division bench led by Justice Debangshu Basak. The court has allowed the appeal to be filed, and the case will be reviewed further. Sanjay Roy Gets Life Imprisonment: West Bengal Court Awards Life Term to Convict in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case.

West Bengal Government Seeks Death Penalty for Sanjay Roy

West Bengal Govt moves to Calcutta High Court against the Sealdah court's decision sentencing Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. Advocate General Kishore Dutta moves division bench Justice Debangshu Basak seeking… — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)