Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of the Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, passed away at 42 on December 20. As reported by Money Control, Mirchandani succumbed to a heart attack. He co-founded Drums Food International in 2013, which launched Epigamia, one of India's leading FMCG brands in the yogurt industry. A graduate of NYU Stern and Wharton School, Mirchandani was inspired by a lecture on consumer brands during his business school days, which led him to pursue entrepreneurship. Sudden Death in Mumbai: Techie Continues Playing Cricket in Azad Maidan Despite Chest Pain, Dies of Heart Attack.

Rohan Mirchandani Passes Away at 42

Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani passes away at 41 due to heart attack With @chandrarsrikant https://t.co/gUF01sDavq — Tushar Goenka (@Goenka_Tushar1) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)