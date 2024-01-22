In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted to the Delhi High Court, two Rohingya refugees are requesting that Facebook (now Meta), the social media platform, cease posting offensive and divisive information directed towards the Rohingya population. They demanded Facebook to stop using virality and ranking algorithms that support hate speech and acts of violence against minority populations. The court will reportedly hear the petition later this month. Kawsar Mohammed and Mohammed Hamim are the petitioners. After fleeing persecution in Myanmar, they arrived in India in March 2022 and July 2018, respectively. Delhi: Around 1100 Rohingya Refugees To Get Roofs Above Their Heads.

Rohingya Refugees File PIL in Delhi High Court Against Facebook

Rohingya refugees move Delhi High Court against Facebook to stop hateful content before 2024 elections report by @prashantjha996 https://t.co/7mCuZf8eWg — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)