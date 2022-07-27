Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami. He died on Wednesday 26th of July in GMCH hospital, where he was admitted. PM tweeted, 'Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity. He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.' Atulananda Goswami is known for his contribution to literature & has written several highly acclaimed short stories & novels in the Assamese language.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

