A complaint has been filed at the CMHO office in Madhya Pradesh here on Wednesday regarding an incident that reflects the height of negligence by the school authority. According to reports, 30 children were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection syringe at a school in the Sagar district. DK Goswami from CMHO stated that they have received a complaint regarding the same & the probe is underway. He also ensured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Check ANI's Tweet

Sagar, MP | Thirty children at a school in Sagar were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection-syringe We have got the complaint, and the probe is underway. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty: DK Goswami, CMHO pic.twitter.com/kzPvyK7Y4t — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)