Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday, December 19, attended the Smart India Hackathon 2203 in Ahmedabad. Speaking at the hackathon event, Bhupendra Patel said, "Science is good up to a level but spirituality is one level above science," The BJP leader also said that the world's most popular leader PM Narendra Modi has shown us the dream of a developed India. "Hackathon is the name given to real-life problem-solving. A hackathon is a group of students for problem-solving. Smart India Hackathon is a great example of youth participation," Bhupendra Patel added. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Progress on Metro Rail Phase-2 Project.

