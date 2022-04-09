Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday said that SII has decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose. Poonawalla said that the decision comes after the discussions were held with the Central government. "We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

Serum Institute of India has decided to revise the price of Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India pic.twitter.com/VD3w9tuhzb — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

