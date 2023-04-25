The Delhi High Court on Monday said that the sex determination of a foetus leads to misogyny, gender inequality. Observing this, the court passed a series of directions to be followed by the authorities for effective and strict implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act). Aadhaar Card Not Proof To Determine Age of Minor Rape Survivor, Says Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Sex-Determination Leads to Misogyny:

