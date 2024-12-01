In a unique initiative aimed at fostering harmony and resolving minor conflicts, the Uttar Pradesh police in Hardoi district have begun addressing disputes among school children. The initiative was launched to promote peace and understanding at the grassroots level. One such case involved a student who filed a complaint with the police, alleging that another student had stolen their sharpener. Upon receiving the complaint, local law enforcement officers promptly intervened, offering a resolution that ensured both students were heard and the matter was settled amicably. ‘Someone Sick in My House’: Thief Takes Cash, Gold From House in Tamil Nadu, Leaves Apology Note Promising To Return Loot in a Month.

UP Police in Hardoi Resolve Dispute Between Schoolchildren Through Mediation

In a new initiative, UP police in Hardoi district is resolving disputes of school kids. One of the complainant alleged his/her sharpener was stolen by another student. pic.twitter.com/JjXySuyQ7e — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)