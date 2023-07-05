Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on July 5 said the bulldozer would work according to the law. Mishra was reacting to the Congress party's demand for bulldozer action against Pravesh Shukla, whose video of urinating on a labourer's face had gone viral. "Bulldozer does not work according to Congress, it works according to law," Mishra told news agency ANI. The Home Minister asserted that strict action had been taken against Shukla. "He is in the lock-up, and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him," he added. BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man? Disturbing Video of Drunk Man Urinating on Adivasi Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Goes Viral, CM Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Pravesh Shukla’s Arrest

#WATCH | Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, says "The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night. He is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him.… pic.twitter.com/HJcDjaRvsW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023

The Viral Video of Pravesh Shukla

