On the auspicious occasion of Nagpanchami, a traditional and extraordinary snake fair took place in the Samastipur district of Bihar. People from nearby areas and even other states gathered to be part of the unique event. For nearly 300 years, the Singhia region of Samastipur has been hosting this wonderful snake fair. During the festivities, snake charmers perform a ritualistic act of taking a dip in the river and emerging with live snakes held in their hands. Bihar Road Accident Video: Passenger Gets Trapped With His Leg Stuck Under Seat After Two Cars Collide in Patna's Bailey Road, Rescued After Three Hours.

Snakes in Nagpanchami 2023 Procession Video:

