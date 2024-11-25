Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Winter Session of Parliament historic as India prepares to mark the 75th year of its Constitution. Addressing the media outside the Parliament on November 25, he highlighted that this session is significant in many ways, with the most important being the beginning of the Constitution's 75th year. “The last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session is special, and tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution,” said PM Modi. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Move Bills To Amend Banking Laws Today, Check List of Business for Lok Sabha.

‘Special in Many Ways’, Says PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | #ParliamentWinterSession | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "The last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the… pic.twitter.com/lRgEy6lPr3 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)