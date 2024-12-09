In an unexpected turn of events, a SpiceJet Q400 flight en route from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna on Monday, December 9 after a windshield crack was detected mid-air. The safety of all passengers was ensured as the aircraft landed without incident at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.SpiceJet has yet to release a detailed statement on the cause of the windshield crack. SpiceJet Flight Emergency Landing: Kochi-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport Due to Sudden Technical Glitch Mid-Air.

Windshield Crack Diverts Delhi-Shillong Flight to Patna

SpiceJet Q400 flight from Delhi to Shillong lands in Patna after a windshield crack was observed. All passengers deplaned.#SpiceJet — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 9, 2024

