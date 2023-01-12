A bomb threat on a Pune-bound SpiceJet flight was received on January 12 at around 8 PM. Delhi Police says they are conducting a search on the plane as per SOP. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport, said Delhi Police. Azur Air Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: NSG Team Sent to Detect Suspicious Substance on Plane That Made Emergency Landing in Jamnagar.

A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/nQLrtSOqlv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

#UPDATE | Bomb call on Delhi-Pune Spicejet flight at IGI Airport | Delhi Police say, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP." — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

