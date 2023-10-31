Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday, October 31, wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In her letter, Priyanka Chaturvedi urged PM Modi and Amit Shah to investigate 'the "state-sponsored" attack message she received on her phone. Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was among the few leaders who spoke about the issue. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Shiv Sena UBT MP said, "Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: Home Minister's Office for your kind attention." ‘ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone’: Mahua Moitra, Pawan Khera and Priyanka Chaturvedi Allege Centre Trying To ‘Target’ Their Mobile Phones.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to PM Modi and Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging them to investigate 'state-sponsored' attack on her phone pic.twitter.com/ZnUlXaolPW — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Wonder Who? Shame on You

Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention pic.twitter.com/COUJyisRDk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 30, 2023

