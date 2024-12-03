An incident of stone pelting was reported on the Kashi Vishwanath Express near Dhaneta crossing, resulting in damage to one of the train's windows. Upon investigation, it was discovered that children playing on the roof of a house near the railway track were responsible. One child threw a stone, which struck the train and shattered its glass. The child, described as very young, was not charged. However, his parents were issued a written warning by authorities, cautioning them against any such future incidents. "If such actions are repeated, strict legal measures will be taken," stated Sandeep Kumar, Circle Officer, Bareilly. Kashi Vishwanath Express's Seating-Cum-Luggage Coach Catches Fire, No Passenger Injured.

Stone Pelting at Kashi Vishwanath Express

#WATCH | UP | Stone pelting was reported on the Kashi Vishwanath Express near Dhaneta crossing. It was found that children were playing on the roof of a house near the track, and one of them threw a stone at the train. Due to this, the glass of the train broke. The child was… pic.twitter.com/c0BMw4krf5 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

