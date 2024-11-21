A wedding celebration in Penumuda village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh turned tragic when Vamsi, an Amazon employee from Bengaluru, collapsed on stage and died of a heart attack. The incident occurred as Vamsi was presenting a gift to the newlyweds. A viral video shows him greeting the couple and handing over the gift before suddenly losing balance. Despite efforts by those nearby to catch him, Vamsi was rushed to Dhone City Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The shocking incident has left attendees and family members in grief. Vamsi had traveled from Bengaluru to attend his friend’s wedding. Sudden Death in Jagtial: 23-Year-Old Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Telangana (Watch Video).

Sudden Death in Kurnool

