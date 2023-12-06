BJP leader Diya Kumari on Wednesday, December 6, said that she was left stunned and shocked over the brutal murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Raising concerns over the incident, she stated that gang war had been on the rise for the past five years in Rajasthan. While addressing the media, Diya Kumari paid condolences to the deceased family and claimed that Gogamedi had requested security, but the previous state government failed to provide it to him. "I have no words. Such an incident should not occur with anyone", she added. Emphasising the gravity of the situation, she stated that the case should be fast-tracked in court. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was reportedly shot dead in his living room in Jaipur by three assailants on Tuesday, December 5. Jaipur Bandh Today: People Stage Protest Over Brutal Murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan's Capital (Watch Video).

Diya Kumari Reacts To Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's Murder:

#WATCH | Delhi | On the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Rajasthan, BJP leader Diya Kumari says, "...I spoke with the Rajasthan DGP and Police Commissioner yesterday...Arrests have also been made but immediate action… pic.twitter.com/barRbBNHNU — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)