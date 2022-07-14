The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed in 2009 seeking an independent investigation into alleged extra-judicial killings of tribals of Chhattisgarh during anti-Naxal operations. The highest court further imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakhs on petitioner Himanshu Kumar, who has been directed to deposit the same amount within 4 weeks.

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court dismisses a plea filed in 2009 seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of tribals by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. Supreme Court imposes a cost of Rs 5 lakhs on petitioner Himanshu Kumar. pic.twitter.com/8SlPoN6rhZ — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)