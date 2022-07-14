The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed in 2009 seeking an independent investigation into alleged extra-judicial killings of tribals of  Chhattisgarh during anti-Naxal operations. The highest court further imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakhs on petitioner Himanshu Kumar, who has been directed to deposit the same amount within 4 weeks.

