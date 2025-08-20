On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI's) challenge to a Kerala High Court order which suspended toll collection for four weeks at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur on National Highway (NH) 544. The Kerala HC had suspended toll collection, citing poor road conditions and traffic bottlenecks. The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that the high court was constrained to pass the directions because its previous orders to address the situation were not implemented by NHAI authorities. The Supreme Court bench also made it clear that the public ought not be forced to pay tolls for such poorly maintained roads when they already pay motor vehicle tax. "In the meanwhile, let the citizens be free to move on the roads, for use of which they have already paid taxes, without further payment to navigate the gutters and pot-holes, symbols of inefficiency", the apex court said in its order. ‘If It Rains for 2 Hours in Delhi, Entire City Gets Paralysed’, Says Supreme Court; Questions Toll Collection When Commuters Stuck in Traffic for Several Hours.

'Let Citizens Be Free To Move on the Roads', Says Supreme Court

