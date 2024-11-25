The Supreme Court of India has dismissed petitions challenging the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Constitution. The petitioners had argued that the insertion of these terms, made during the 42nd Amendment in 1976, altered the fundamental nature of the Constitution. On Friday, November 22 the Supreme Court announced that it would issue a ruling on November 25 regarding a group of petitions seeking the removal of the words 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Preamble’s Secular, Socialist Case in SC: Supreme Court To Pass Order on Pleas To Delete ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ Words From Constitution on November 25.

Supreme Court Junks Pleas Seeking Removal of Words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ From Preamble

#BREAKING #SupremeCourt dismisses petitions challenging the addition of words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/bHGOdK3inn — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)