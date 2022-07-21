The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 21 to hear a plea filed by Hindu devotees seeking the right to worship the 'Shivling' that was found at the disputed Gyanvapi site, which is adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha is to hear at 2 PM today the Masjid Committee's petition challenging the commission survey of the Mosque ordered by the Varanasi court.

#SupremeCourt to hear the #Gyanvapi Mosque case today. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha to hear at 2 PM today the Masjid Committee's petition challenging the commission survey of the Mosque ordered by Varanasi court.#GyanvapiMosque pic.twitter.com/MTZjNox0kR — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 21, 2022

